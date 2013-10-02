LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The order book for the Republic of
Turkey's upcoming five-year US dollar-denominated sukuk bond has
exceeded USD4bn, according to market sources.
Initial profit rate guidance for the issue remains at a
spread of 325bp over mid-swaps.
The deal is expected to launch and price on Thursday, with
order books in Europe and the United States expected to close at
17:00 BST and 22:00 BST respectively on Wednesday.
Books for Asian and Middle East investors are slated to
close at 10:00 AM Singapore time and 10:00 AM UAE time
respectively on Thursday.
The offering has received a balanced response across
geographies, anchored by accounts in the Gulf Cooperation
Council.
HSBC, QInvest and Standard Chartered are the leads on the
144A/Reg S deal.
The issue is expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB-
by Fitch.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)