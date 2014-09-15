Sept 15 Turkish construction-to-energy Agaoglu
Group plans to raise around $300 million by issuing sukuk, or
Islamic bonds, the latest Turkish corporate seeking to tap the
market for dollar-denominated Islamic debt.
Turkey has been keen to develop its Islamic finance sector -
as part of this effort the government issued sukuk for the first
time in 2012 and has amended sukuk rules to encourage corporates
to follow, although these have been slow to emerge.
Until now, Turkey has only seen significant sukuk issuance
from the government and the country's four Islamic banks, known
as participation banks.
Last year, Agaoglu raised 100 million lira via one-year
sukuk but the firm wants to tap the international sukuk market,
which has a preference for dollar-denominated paper.
"Our plan is to do around $300 million sukuk, and would like
to do it with an international institution this time in order to
attract a wider range of investors," Niyazi Albay, Agaoglu's
chief investment officer, told Reuters.
Last month, conglomerate Dogus Group received
regulatory approval to raise $370 million via sukuk in what
would be the first dollar-denominated corporate transaction of
the kind in the country.
Turkish lender Kuveyt Turk plans to issue sukuk in Malaysia
to raise as much as 2 billion ringgit ($625.3 million), while
Aktif Bank has received regulatory approval to issue a 200
million lira sukuk.
Agaoglu Group has previously said it plans to gradually
borrow $2 billion through sharia-compliant debt instruments, in
part to help build the Istanbul International Finance Center.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)