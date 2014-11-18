Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
ISTANBUL Nov 18 Demand for Turkey's 10-year dollar-denominated sukuk was around $3.4 billion, and the bidding was still underway, bankers said on Tuesday.
Final price guidance on the sukuk was in the midswap + 210 basis points area, bankers said, down from the initial price guidance of +220 basis points.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.