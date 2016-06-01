LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - Turkey has set guidance at mid-swaps plus 300bp, plus or minus 5bp, on a five-year US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized sukuk, according to a lead manager.

This compares to initial profit thoughts of 315bp area over mid-swaps, which was set earlier on Wednesday.

Demand for the transaction is above US$2.5bn, including interest from joint lead managers.

The orderbooks are due to go subject at 09:00 am New York time.

Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard Chartered are running the transaction, which is expected to price on Wednesday.

Turkey is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner)