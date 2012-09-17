ISTANBUL, Sept 17 The initial price talk on Turkey's 5.5-year dollar-denominated sukuk is at mid-swap plus 200-210 basis points, bankers said on Monday.

The demand for the sukuk issue so far has exceeded $1.5 billion, and the issue is expected to be completed on Tuesday, the banking sources said. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Ece Toksabay)