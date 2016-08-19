ISTANBUL Aug 19 A billboard displayed this week
in Istanbul's main airport warned travellers against visiting
Sweden, describing it as having the highest rate of rape in the
world, the latest salvo between EU-candidate Turkey and its
European allies.
Ties between Ankara and Europe have worsened since last
month's failed coup, with Turkey accusing its Western allies of
insensitivity, saying they were more concerned about a
subsequent crackdown than the coup itself.
"Travel warning! Do you know that Sweden has the highest
rape rate worldwide?" read the large advert, which was put on
display on Thursday next to a moving walkway in the departures
section of Ataturk Airport's international terminal.
Travellers at the airport glanced at the billboard as they
passed along the moving walkway, Reuters TV footage showed.
Alongside the message was an image of the front page of the
pro-government Gunes newspaper that read: "Rape country Sweden".
State-run Anadolu Agency said a private company had paid for
the advertisement.
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on
Monday that Turkey had summoned Sweden's ambassador to protest
comments from Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom regarding
Turkish legislation on sexual abuse of children.
"(The) Turkish decision to allow sex with children under 15
must be reversed. Children need more protection, not less,
against violence, sex abuse," Wallstrom had written on Twitter.
Cavusoglu said her comments were a scandal and based on
false rumours, dismissing them as "the result of racism and
anti-Islam sentiment in Europe".
Her comments were in reference to a decision by Turkey's
constitutional court annulling a penal code provision punishing
all sexual acts involving children under the age of 15 as
"sexual abuse" and asking parliament to draw up new legislation.
On Sunday, Turkey summoned Austria's charge d'affaires to
protest over a headline on an electronic news ticker at the
airport in Vienna that allegedly read, "Turkey allows sex with
children under the age of 15". Austrian officials played down
the matter as one of freedom of the press.
Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern has said the EU should
end accession talks with Turkey, prompting Cavusoglu to refer to
Austria as the "capital of radical racism".
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Ralph
Boulton)