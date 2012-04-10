ANTAKYA, Turkey, April 10 International envoy
Kofi Annan said there should be no preconditions to halting
violence in Syria and that a U.N.-sponsored peace plan designed
to stem 13-months of conflict was still on the table.
"On the question of whether the plan is succeeding or
failing, I believe it is a bit too early to say that the plan
has failed. The plan is still on the table," he told a news
conference at the airport in Hatay province in southern Turkey,
where he visited Syrian refugee camps.
Annan said he had information the Syrian military was
withdrawing from some areas but moving to others not previously
targeted. He appealed to all sides to stop the violence.