KAYSERI, Turkey Oct 11 Syria had stopped
electricity imports from Turkey while it repairs its power
network and there is no political reason for the interruption of
the supplies, which last year met a fifth of Syrian needs,
Turkish officials said.
Turkey, a strong critic of the Syrian government's
19-month-old crackdown on a popular uprising, has said it will
not cut power and water to its southern neighbour as this could
worsen a humanitarian crisis that has created more than 300,000
refugees.
Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Thursday Syria had
decided to stop buying electricity from Turkey last week and
that its neighbour could resume purchases of power when it was
able.
Yasar Arslan, chief executive of Aksa Natural Gas, said his
company's contract with Syria remained in effect and he expected
power transmission to start again this month after the repair of
the Syrian network was completed.
It was not immediately clear what problems had hit the
network. Media reports said the Syrian power grid has been
severely damaged in the conflict between President Bashar
al-Assad's forces and rebels.
NATO member Turkey was once an ally of Assad but turned
against him after his violent response to an uprising in which,
according to the United Nations, more than 30,000 people have
died.
Turkey has massed troops along its 900-km (560 mile)
long-border in the past week after gunfire and shells from
northern Syria hit Turkish territory, prompting it to respond in
kind.
"If Syria wants to start buying again, this door is open.
There is no problem in Turkey's supply and production," Yildiz
said.
Turkey sold 1,170.6 gigawatt hours of electricity to Syria
in 2011, according to the state transmission company, or about
20 percent of Syria's needs.
In a filing with the stock exchange, the parent company of
Aksa Natural Gas, Aksa Enerji, said it had signed a
new contract to give Syria access to 500 megawatts of capacity
after concluding a previous agreement of 500 megawatts.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by
Patrick Graham)