* Step designed to increase pressure on Assad

* Opposition meets in Turkey to bridge differences

* International powers to meet Sunday to discuss Syria

ANKARA, March 26 Turkey, once one of Syria's closest allies, closed its embassy in Damascus on Monday, citing deteriorating security conditions and putting pressure on the increasingly isolated government of President Bashar al-Assad.

It made the announcement as leading Syrian dissidents gathered in Turkey in an attempt to bridge divisions within the opposition ahead of Sunday's meeting of foreign governments in Istanbul.

A Turkish official told Reuters the embassy's closure in neighbouring Syria was a diplomatic message to Assad's government, which has so far ignored Ankara's appeals.

Last year Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan urged Assad, his one-time ally, to step down in order to end more than a year of fighting between Assad forces and opponents of his rule.

Turkey provides sanctuary to over 17,000 Syrians fleeing the violence, shelters soldiers from the rebel Free Syrian Army and allows the opposition to meet regularly in Istanbul.

Ten generals, 19 colonels and dozens of junior officers have defected from Assad's army to take refuge in Syria, though not all of them work with the rebel army, the Turkish official said.

On April 1, Turkey will hold a meeting of foreign ministers from "Friends of Syria", grouping mostly Arab and Western governments, to find ways to pressure Assad.

The official said Turkey would like to see further measures agreed at Sunday's meeting to isolate Assad's government and increase pressure for change.

The creation of a buffer zone, whereby Turkish troops secure territory inside Syria to protect civilians from Assad's security forces, is an option that Ankara is considering under these scenarios, the official said.

Turkey, a Muslim member of NATO with the second largest army in the Western alliance, is worried about a security threat to its own borders if the influx of refugees turns into a flood.

Meeting President Barack Obama on the sidelines of a nuclear security summit in South Korea on Sunday, Erdogan said Turkey and the United States had agreed to provide "non-lethal aid", medical supplies and communications support to the opposition inside Syria.

OPPOSITION DISUNITY

As fighting continues, observers fear that unless opposition factions begin working together the country could slide into religious, sectarian and ethnic violence in any post-Assad era.

In Turkey, dissidents sought to instil confidence in the Syrian National Council umbrella organisation ahead of the foreign governments' meeting in Istanbul.

Invitations to the meeting were sent by hosts Turkey and Qatar, which holds the rotating chairmanship in the Arab League.

"We have been talking to almost every figure in the SNC," the Turkish official said. "They have to take everybody on board to show they are representing every walk of Syrian society."

Syrian Kurdish groups that have shunned the SNC previously were due to attend, he added.

More than 50 countries were represented at the first meeting of the "Friends of Syria" group in Tunis in late February, and more than 80 invitations were sent for one in Istanbul. Russia, an ally of Assad, appears unlikely to attend, the official said.

Last week the foreign ministry called on all Turkish citizens in Syria to return to Turkey as soon as possible, saying it planned to close the consular section of its Damascus embassy, which it did on March 22.

Turkey has, however, kept open its consulate in the Syrian city of Aleppo, 45 km east of the border with Turkey.

On Sunday, a truck driver, being treated in a hospital in southeast Turkey, died of wounds sustained in Syria, the sixth Turk to be die as a result of the violence, the official said.

All embassy staff have been withdrawn, including the ambassador. Turkish diplomats' families were brought home last year after an attack on the embassy by demonstrators who were angry that Turkey had taken sides against Assad.