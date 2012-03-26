* Step designed to increase pressure on Assad
* Opposition meets in Turkey to bridge differences
* International powers to meet Sunday to discuss Syria
ANKARA, March 26 Turkey, once one of Syria's
closest allies, closed its embassy in Damascus on Monday, citing
deteriorating security conditions and putting pressure on the
increasingly isolated government of President Bashar al-Assad.
It made the announcement as leading Syrian dissidents
gathered in Turkey in an attempt to bridge divisions within the
opposition ahead of Sunday's meeting of foreign governments in
Istanbul.
A Turkish official told Reuters the embassy's closure in
neighbouring Syria was a diplomatic message to Assad's
government, which has so far ignored Ankara's appeals.
Last year Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan urged Assad,
his one-time ally, to step down in order to end more than a year
of fighting between Assad forces and opponents of his rule.
Turkey provides sanctuary to over 17,000 Syrians fleeing the
violence, shelters soldiers from the rebel Free Syrian Army and
allows the opposition to meet regularly in Istanbul.
Ten generals, 19 colonels and dozens of junior officers have
defected from Assad's army to take refuge in Syria, though not
all of them work with the rebel army, the Turkish official said.
On April 1, Turkey will hold a meeting of foreign ministers
from "Friends of Syria", grouping mostly Arab and Western
governments, to find ways to pressure Assad.
The official said Turkey would like to see further measures
agreed at Sunday's meeting to isolate Assad's government and
increase pressure for change.
The creation of a buffer zone, whereby Turkish troops secure
territory inside Syria to protect civilians from Assad's
security forces, is an option that Ankara is considering under
these scenarios, the official said.
Turkey, a Muslim member of NATO with the second largest army
in the Western alliance, is worried about a security threat to
its own borders if the influx of refugees turns into a flood.
Meeting President Barack Obama on the sidelines of a nuclear
security summit in South Korea on Sunday, Erdogan said Turkey
and the United States had agreed to provide "non-lethal aid",
medical supplies and communications support to the opposition
inside Syria.
OPPOSITION DISUNITY
As fighting continues, observers fear that unless opposition
factions begin working together the country could slide into
religious, sectarian and ethnic violence in any post-Assad era.
In Turkey, dissidents sought to instil confidence in the
Syrian National Council umbrella organisation ahead of the
foreign governments' meeting in Istanbul.
Invitations to the meeting were sent by hosts Turkey and
Qatar, which holds the rotating chairmanship in the Arab League.
"We have been talking to almost every figure in the SNC,"
the Turkish official said. "They have to take everybody on board
to show they are representing every walk of Syrian society."
Syrian Kurdish groups that have shunned the SNC previously
were due to attend, he added.
More than 50 countries were represented at the first meeting
of the "Friends of Syria" group in Tunis in late February, and
more than 80 invitations were sent for one in Istanbul. Russia,
an ally of Assad, appears unlikely to attend, the official said.
Last week the foreign ministry called on all Turkish
citizens in Syria to return to Turkey as soon as possible,
saying it planned to close the consular section of its Damascus
embassy, which it did on March 22.
Turkey has, however, kept open its consulate in the Syrian
city of Aleppo, 45 km east of the border with Turkey.
On Sunday, a truck driver, being treated in a hospital in
southeast Turkey, died of wounds sustained in Syria, the sixth
Turk to be die as a result of the violence, the official said.
All embassy staff have been withdrawn, including the
ambassador. Turkish diplomats' families were brought home last
year after an attack on the embassy by demonstrators who were
angry that Turkey had taken sides against Assad.