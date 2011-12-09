ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday his country had no desire to interfere in Syria's internal affairs, but that it could not stand by if security in the region was put at risk.

"Turkey has no desire to interfere in anyone's internal affairs but if a risk to regional security arises then we do not have the luxury of standing by and looking on," Davutoglu told reporters in the Turkish capital, referring to Syria.

Davutoglu said Turkey had a "responsibility" and the "authority" to tell Damascus: 'enough' if it was putting Turkey's security at risk by fighting its own people and forcing people to flee the country.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Jon Hemming)