ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call on Thursday that efforts should be intensified for a ceasefire in Aleppo over the Eid holiday.

They also agreed the importance of ridding the Syrian border area of "terror organisations", notably Islamic State, presidential sources said.

