ANKARA, March 14 Two Turkish journalists
are missing in Syria a week after travelling to the city of
Idlib where, activists said, dozens of people have been killed
in a Syrian army bombardment and house-to-house searches.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was
working to find out information on the whereabouts of reporter
Adem Ozkose, who works for the Milat newspaper, and cameraman
Hamit Coskun.
"We are making a great effort for the safe return of our
journalists through every possible initiative," state-run
Anatolia agency quoted Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu as
saying in a report on its website.
"There have been saddening deaths from the international
media in Syria recently. It shows how severe the situation has
become in Syria," he said.
The two arrived in Idlib province, just across the border
from Turkey, a week ago, the newspaper and activists said.
Turkey's Hatay province has become a staging post for
reporters attempting to cross the porous border to cover the
protests and fighting in nearby areas of Syria.
But the work has become increasingly dangerous with two
reporters, American veteran war correspondent Marie Colvin and
French photographer Remi Ochlik, killed in the fighting and at
least one more wounded.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has contacted Syrian
authorities for information about the missing journalists, but
had not received a response from officials in Damascus, while
the Aleppo governor's office said it would look into the issue,
a ministry official said.
Families and friends of Ozkose and Coskun gathered in front
of the foreign minister's office in Ankara for information on
the men, who have not been in contact for four days. The group
then moved on to the Syrian embassy in the Turkish capital.
"Journalists, aid volunteers or civilians cannot be harmed
anywhere in the world," said the group's Eyup Gokhan Ozekin. "We
fear for the lives of our friends. We expect an explanation from
Syrian officials."
Idlib has seen a marked rise in violence in recent weeks
involving Syrian security forces and army defectors. Opposition
activists said the army had killed dozens of people in Idlib on
Tuesday, while rebels had killed 10 loyalist troops.
After long-courting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Turkey
ditched its friendship last year following the violent
government crackdown on protests and is now at the forefront of
efforts to try to galvanise international action to try to stop
the spiral into civil war.
There are some 13,000 registered Syrian refugees living in
camps inside Turkey along its border with Syria, and an
estimated 2,000 more staying with Turkish relatives.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay and Jon
Hemming; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)