ANKARA, March 16 Two Turkish journalists
missing in Syria are alive and have been handed over to Syrian
government authorities, a Turkish deputy prime minister said,
and Ankara is working to secure their release.
There has been no contact with Adem Ozkose, who works for
the Milat newspaper, and cameraman Hamit Coskun for a week since
they travelled to the Syrian city of Idlib, the scene of heavy
fighting between the Syrian army and insurgent forces.
"News has been received that they are alive, but are in the
hands of officials on the side of the Syrian regime," Turkish
media quoted Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc as saying.
"First of all, we are pleased. We received news that they
are alive. The Foreign Ministry will follow up their return to
Turkey," Arinc said.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry however said it could not
confirm the whereabouts of the two reporters.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said it
held Syrian authorities responsible for their safety and called
for their immediate release.
The two arrived in Idlib province, just across the border
from Turkey, a week ago, the newspaper and activists said.
Turkey's Hatay province has become a staging post for
reporters attempting to cross the porous border to cover the
protests and fighting in nearby areas of Syria.
But the work has become increasingly dangerous with two
reporters, American veteran war correspondent Marie Colvin and
French photographer Remi Ochlik, killed in the fighting in Syria
and at least one more wounded.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; writing by Jon Hemming; editing
by Philippa Fletcher)