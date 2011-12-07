ANKARA Dec 7 Turkey will impose a 30
percent tariff on all Syrian goods, Turkish private broadcaster
NTV quoted the country's trade minister as saying on Wednesday,
in apparent retaliation for a similar tax imposed on Turkish
goods by Damascus.
"We will place a 30 percent tax on all goods coming from
Syria," NTV quoted Customs and Trade Minister Hayati Yazici as
saying. It gave no further details and the ministry could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Relations between erstwhile allies Turkey and Syria have
deteriorated sharply over Ankara's sharp criticism of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's military crackdown on popular
unrest.