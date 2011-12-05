ISTANBUL Dec 5 Turkish oil refiner Tupras has terminated an oil purchase contract with Syria due to the unrest there, Tupras CEO Yavuz Erkut told reporters on Monday.

"We terminated the contract due to the unrest there," Erkut said, adding that Syria supplied only a small fraction of the company's needs. "The 320,000 tonnes of oil we bought from Syria is a very small amount in our total oil import of 20 million tonnes."

Turkey imposed economic sanctions on Syria last week, joining Arab and Western countries putting pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to end a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests. Those sanctions did not specifically mention oil.

