(Recasts, adds details, CEO comment)
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL Feb 15 Turkish airport operator TAV
aims to add one or two airports to its portfolio and
boost revenue from its service businesses to compensate for the
looming expiry of a contract to run Istanbul's Ataturk Airport,
its CEO said on Monday.
Turkey's new airport in Istanbul is due to start operation
in 2018 and Ataturk, the ageing hub for flagship carrier Turkish
Airlines, is due to close in 2021.
TAV, which lost the tender to operate the new airport to a
consortium led by Turkish group Limak, is now faced with the
loss of its main earnings generator.
TAV operates 14 airports in Turkey and countries including
Georgia, Tunisia and Macedonia. Still, Ataturk accounted for 60
percent of 2015 EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation.
It is now looking to expand into Southeast Asia, Africa,
India and the United States, said Chief Executive Sani Sener.
"We are interested in Manila Airport. A consortium including
TAV has already received preliminary qualification to bid in a
tender for a group of five airports in Philippines. Actually
that will be a preparation for us for Manila Airport," he told a
group of reporters in a roundtable interview.
Typically, companies like TAV bid for the right to operate
airports for a certain number of years. They do not acquire the
property itself.
SERVICES DIVISION
It is also looking to source more of its revenue from its
non-airports businesses. Its services division includes
duty-free shops, catering, and IT companies, a business model
similar to that of South Africa's Bidvest Group.
TAV aims to have the division account for 70 percent of its
revenue eventually, from 54 percent in 2015, Sener said. Group
revenue totalled 1.08 billion euros last year.
"Our services companies have started to expand. We operate
14 airports but with our services companies TAV has a footprint
in 70 airports."
TAV has started to negotiate its concession agreement terms
in Tunisia as passenger traffic fell 58 percent to 1.4 million
after the country suffered from deadly militant attacks last
year.
"The negotiations are in advanced stage and a three-year
standstill agreement may be signed within next one to two
months. With that agreement we would stop paying loan
instalments and rent," he said.
TAV had won Tunisia airport operation tender in 2008 for 20
years. The company had borrowed 360 million euros from around 20
financial institutions including IFC and the African Development
Bank.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by David Dolan and David Evans)