* Turkey working on progressive withholding tax on deposits
* Lower tax envisaged for longer-term deposits
* Aims to allow banks collect long-term resources
(Adds analyst quote)
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, March 20 Turkey may switch its
withholding tax on bank deposits to a progressive system
depending on maturities, a move that would help banks obtain
resources on a longer-term basis, economy officials have told
Reuters.
Currently, there is a 15 percent withholding tax applied to
the interest consumers get from all fixed-term bank deposits,
but the officials said the tax may be lowered on longer-term
savings, falling to zero for money deposited for a fixed period
of three years.
"Work is continuing on enabling banks to obtain resources on
a longer-term basis. There is nothing decided yet. There could
be a gradual tax on maturities such as 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6
months, 1 year, up to 1-3 years, 3 years and longer," one
official said.
"The withholding tax may be zero percent for deposits of 3
years and more. The 15 percent withholding tax will gradually
decline to zero percent through intermediate steps," the
official said.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said late last month that
Turkey was considering tax changes to persuade depositors to
place money with banks for longer. Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan last week also pointed to measures to
increase savings in pension funds.
The country runs a large current account deficit - estimated
at around 10 percent of gross domestic product in 2011 - that
reflects the gap between its savings and investment needed to
push forward its still fast-growing economy.
The government is working on strategies to boost the rate at
which Turks save, currently at a historically low level of 12
percent of national output.
"This kind of regulation is positive to balance the banking
sector maturity mismatch. Currently the average maturity of
deposits stands at 2-2.5 months, way below the average maturity
of loans of around 2-2.5 years," said Erdinc Mogol, manager of
the treasury marketing unit at Turkish lender Akbank.
"But this wouldn't change anything in the short-term. Plus,
if other financial assets such as pensions funds, liquid funds
are also covered by this regulation, it would be more
effective."
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing
by Patrick Graham)