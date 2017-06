ISTANBUL, June 13 Turkish lender Turk Ekonomi Bankasi said it plans to issue bank bonds worth 1.4 billion lira ($767.96 million)of various maturities within a year, it said in a statement.

The bank said the board of directors has authorised the head office to prepare the issuance. ($1 = 1.8230 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)