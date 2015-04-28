ANKARA, April 28 Turkey could cancel a May
tender for 4G telecoms infrastructure after President Tayyip
Erdogan urged the country not to "lose time" with the technology
and move straight to 5G, the trade minister was quoted as saying
on Tuesday.
Erdogan last week called for a move to fifth-generation
mobile networks, within two years, skipping the current 4G
technology, which cast doubt over the ongoing tender process.
Turkish telecommunications are currently based on 3G
technology.
"Cancelling the tender is being discussed now. We are
evaluating ... It will become clear soon," Customs and Trade
Minister Nurettin Canikli said, according to the HaberTurk
daily.
"The president's remarks were meant to be instructions. He
is the semi-executive president, and the head of the executive
branch. We should pay attention to what he says," Canikli said.
The Information and Communication Technologies Authority
this month set a May 26 deadline for a 4G tender for 20
frequency segments at a minimum value of around 2.3 billion
euros ($2.5 billion).
Officials have previously said 4G services would be offered
from the start of 2016.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and
Jason Neely)