(Corrects sales volume in 2nd paragraph to 16.2 bln euros from 1.62 bln euros)

ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Turkish consumer electronics retailer Teknosa has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Euronics, an electronics group based in Amsterdam, to offer a wider range of products, it said on Thursday.

Euronics is active in 31 countries across Europe and the group consists of 10,500 specialist stores and branches, with an annual sales volume of 16.2 billion euro, Teknosa said in a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)