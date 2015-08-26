(Corrects to show Avea bid 380 mln euros for A2 package not 390
ANKARA Aug 26 Britain's Vodafone and
Turkish firms Avea and Turkcell were the
highest bidders in tenders for Turkey's fourth-generation (4G)
network, the tender commission chairman said on Wednesday.
The 800 Mhz bandwidth to be used for the 4G network has been
divided into packages, to be divided up broadly equally between
the operators.
Vodafone offered the highest bid of 390 million euros
($447.17 million) for the A1 package and Avea the highest with
380 million euros for the A2 package, Deniz Yanik announced in
the capital Ankara.
Turkcell's offer of 372.93 million euros was the largest for
the A3 package, with the final results of the tender process
expected later on Wednesday.
The tender was postponed in May, weeks after President
Tayyip Erdogan urged Turkey not to "lose time" with 4G and to
move straight to 5G, for which technical standards do not yet
exist.
4G and 5G refer to the latest technology standards for
mobile devices. Fourth-generation technology - which went
mainstream worldwide around 2010 - enables users to watch videos
and download big documents on their phones.
Fifth-generation is not expected to be ready for widespread
commercial rollouts until 2020.
($1 = 0.8721 euros)
