BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANKARA, April 10 The deadline for bids in Turkey's 4G licence tender has been set for May 26, the information and communications technologies authority BTK said in a statement on Friday.
In the tender, 20 separate frequency segments will be sold at a minimum value of around 2.3 billion euros ($2.45 billion).
($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler)
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.