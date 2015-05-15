ANKARA May 15 Turkey's tender for 4G telecoms infrastructure has been postponed by three months to Aug. 26, the Transport and Communications Ministry said on Friday, saying it required more time for technical and financial preparations.

The move comes less than a month after President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey should not 'lose time' with 4G telecoms technology and called for a move to 5G within two years.

