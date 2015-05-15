BRIEF-Sepura says UK's BEIS secretary accepts undertakings over Hytera deal
* Sepura plc - secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy has today announced that he accepts statutory undertakings set out by parties
ANKARA May 15 Turkey's tender for 4G telecoms infrastructure has been postponed by three months to Aug. 26, the Transport and Communications Ministry said on Friday, saying it required more time for technical and financial preparations.
The move comes less than a month after President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey should not 'lose time' with 4G telecoms technology and called for a move to 5G within two years.
May 12 Music streaming service Spotify, most recently valued at $13 billion, will be the first major company to carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.