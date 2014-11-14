ISTANBUL Nov 14 Turkey's mobile phone maker
Telpa plans to team up with Apple's main assembler Foxxconn
to make mobile phones and tablets in Turkey, Telpa
Chief Executive Sebahattin Yaman said.
"They plan to invest in making tablets and mobile phones in
Turkey. Turkey is a hub for them. They are also considering
moving production of other goods to Turkey," Yaman said.
Foxconn - which already assembles Telpa phones outside
Turkey - is in talks with the Turkish government regarding
incentives for smart phone production before making its final
decision, Telpa General Manager Muzaffer Golcu said.
Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group is the world's biggest
electronic components maker.
Telpa is Turkey's largest local brand, with around a 20
percent market share in the Turkish mobile phone market through
its brand General Mobile, Yaman said, speaking in Telpa's
Istanbul headquarters, where around 400 employees work.
He said the company had distributed other brands until June
2013 when it began focussing exclusively on its own brand
General Mobile. General Mobile sells between 150-170,000 mobile
phones a month.
With its young population, Turkey's consumer technology
market was worth 8.6 billion lira ($3.83 billion) at the end of
the second quarter, up 18.8 percent from the same quarter last
year, according to GFK market research.
On Friday Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said the
government plans to cut back on importing electronic goods and
to implement measures to boost local production.
Telpa expects 2014 revenues to be slightly below 2 billion
lira and it expects mobile phone sales to rise 25 percent next
year from this year, Yaman said.
(1 US dollar = 2.2427 Turkish lira)
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin and Seda Sezer, Editing by Jonny Hogg
and Susan Thomas)