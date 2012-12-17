ISTANBUL Dec 17 A consortium of Turkey's Koc
Holding, Malaysia's UEM Group Berhad and Gozde
Private Equity won a tender for the privatisation of
Turkish roads and bridges with a bid of $5.72 billion, the
tender commission said on Monday.
The roads and bridges, including the Edirne-Istanbul-Ankara
motorway and the Bosphorus and Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridges
linking Europe and Asia, were being privatised in a single
package for a period of 25 years.
Shares in Gozde Girisim were up 9.65 percent to 4.43 lira by
1301 GMT.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)