ISTANBUL Dec 17 A consortium of Turkey's Koc Holding, Malaysia's UEM Group Berhad and Gozde Private Equity won a tender for the privatisation of Turkish roads and bridges with a bid of $5.72 billion, the tender commission said on Monday.

The roads and bridges, including the Edirne-Istanbul-Ankara motorway and the Bosphorus and Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridges linking Europe and Asia, were being privatised in a single package for a period of 25 years.

Shares in Gozde Girisim were up 9.65 percent to 4.43 lira by 1301 GMT.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay)