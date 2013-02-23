ISTANBUL Feb 23 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan said on Saturday the government may hold an initial
public offering of the nation's major highways and bridges after
it canceled an initial $5.7 billion tender because it found the
price too low.
The High Privatisation Council, chaired by Erdogan, on
Friday scrapped the tender, won in December by a consortium made
up of Koc Holding, Turkey's largest company, local
partner Gozde Girisim and Malaysia's UEM Group
Berhad.
"Because we found the figure low, we cancelled this tender,"
Erdogan said at a news conference. "There are different kinds of
privatisations. It doesn't have to be a block sale. Work is
being carried out (including) on a public offering. We could
take a step that would offer to the public a certain share."
Officials complained the bid was too low when annual revenue
was taken into account. At the time of the tender, the state
highway agency said the bridges and roads raised 740 million
lira ($412.4 million) in the first 11 months of 2012.
The package of eight roads and two bridges, including the
Edirne-Istanbul-Ankara motorway and the Bosphorus and Fatih
Sultan Mehmet bridges linking Europe and Asia, were offered as a
single package for a period of 25 years at the tender.
The sale had not been finalised and remained in state hands.
The sale had given a boost to Turkey's flagging
privatisation programme, constrained by high valuations and
tough funding conditions due to the euro zone crisis. Several
sales of state assets have been postponed.
As a result, the government failed to meet its 2012 budget
target of 12.5 billion lira in privatisation receipts, adding to
pressure on public finances.
($1 = 1.79 Turkish liras)
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Gunna Dickson)