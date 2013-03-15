* Final four tenders held on Friday

* Bids for four Friday tenders worth $3.46 bln

* Sabanci and E.On's Enerjisa won main two tenders (Adds details, background)

By Ozge Ozbilgin

ANKARA, March 15 Turkey said it had completed privatisation auctions for all of the country's power grids after the final four tenders, held on Friday, raised $3.46 billion.

The highest bid - of $1.725 billion - for the Toroslar power distribution grid in southern Turkey was placed by Enerjisa, a joint venture of Turkey's Sabanci and Germany's E.ON , the country's privatisation authority said.

Turkey had to repeat the tender for the Toroslar grid after Yildizlar SSS won it two years ago with a bid of $2.075 billion but failed to pay.

Enerjisa also placed the highest bid of $1.227 billion for the Ayedas power grid, covering the Anatolian side of Istanbul.

The other two winners were Turkerler Insaat with a bid of $118 million for the Vangolu, or Lake Van, power distribution network in eastern Turkey and Iskaya Dogu OGG, with a bid of $387 million for the Dicle network in southeast Turkey.

Tenders for those grids were also repeated after they met with payment difficulties and other disputes in 2010.

($1 = 1.8098 Turkish liras)