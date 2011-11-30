ISTANBUL Nov 30 Three consortia including Turkish partners Koc Holding, Alarko Holding and Limak are expected to bid in a tender to construct and operate two bridges across the Bosphorus and eight highways, a source with the knowledge of bidding process told Reuters on Wednesday.

Koc Holding is in a consortium with Yildiz Holding, owner of food group Ulker, and Malaysia's Khazanah.

Turkish construction firm Limak will bid jointly with France's Vinci, the source said.

Construction and energy group Alarko will jointly bid with Turkish firms Fiba, which has interests in finance, construction company Nurol and telecom and energy firm MV Holding, according to the source.

The bidding deadline for the tender is on Feb. 16, 2012.

The tender will include the construction and operational rights of eight highways and two bridges across the Bosphorus, the strait running through Istanbul, for 25 years. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)