ISTANBUL Jan 2 Tesco's subsidiary in
Turkey has decided to hang onto some of its stores instead of
selling them to rival Turkish retailer Begendik after their
performance improved strongly, it said on Saturday.
Begendik's chief executive said in September that the
company planned to buy 10 stores from Tesco Kipa as
part of expansion plans that could ultimately lead to a stock
market listing.
"There is always a possibility that negotiations end without
reaching a deal. The stores which were the subject of the deal
are good stores, with great colleagues and strong improvement in
performance over the past six months," Tesco Kipa Chief
Executive Bill O'Neill said in a statement.
"We didn't feel the deal was right for Kipa," the statement
said.
Begendik runs 46 supermarkets and 13 hypermarkets throughout
Turkey. It aimed to almost treble sales to 1.5 billion lira
($500 million) in 2015, CEO Haci Begendik said in September.
Domestic players such as Begendik have benefited as
international chains have pulled back from Turkey's highly
competitive retail market. Begendik bought 12 stores from German
food retailer Metro AG in 2014.
Tesco Kipa's parent Tesco Plc is cutting back in Turkey. The
British retailer has 173 stores there but made a net loss of 574
million lira ($191 million) in the 2014-2015 financial year.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; writing by Nick Tattersall;
editing by David Clarke)