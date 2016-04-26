By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, April 26
Turkish Airlines
expects to receive 35 new aircraft this year, including 10
wide-body planes, as part of a drive to increase the size of its
fleet and lower the average age of its aircraft, a senior
executive said on Tuesday.
Ahmet Olmustur, Turkish Airlines' chief marketing officer,
also told reporters in Dubai that the airline aimed to have
almost 450 aircraft by 2020, from 311 now.
"People want to fly with new aircraft so we have plans to
lower the age of our fleet," he said.
Turkish Airlines expects to have 72.4 million passengers
this year, representing an 18 percent increase on 2015.
However, Olmustur said the airline had seen a 10 percent
drop in demand on some Russian and southern European routes.
Tourist arrivals to Turkey have taken a beating following a
spate of bomb attacks this year, including two in Istanbul,
usually the country's biggest tourist draw.
Arrivals from Russia have also been hit by worsening tension
between Ankara and Moscow after Turkey shot down a Russian
warplane over Syria last year.
However, Olmustur said Turkish Airlines was betting on
improving demand from Iran following the recent lifting of
Western sanctions against Tehran.
"We're putting capacity to Iran (up) as far as we can," he
said, adding the airline flew to seven destinations in Iran and
was looking to increase its capacity by 15 percent in 2016 from
last year.
(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)