ISTANBUL Jan 18 Turkish carmaker Tofas , a joint venture between Fiat and Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding, said on Wednesday its chief executive officer had left the company for another position in Fiat Group.

Kamil Basaran, currently an executive at Fiat headquarters in Italy, will succeed Pandir as chief executive officer and board member, Tofas said in a statement. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)