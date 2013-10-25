ISTANBUL Oct 25 Turkish carmaker Tofas will start investing an expected $520 million this year in the production of a new model in the second half of 2015, the company said on Friday.

Tofas, a joint venture between Fiat and Turkey's Koc Holding, plans to produce 580,000 units of the new design between 2015 and 2023, of which it plans to export one third, it said in a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)