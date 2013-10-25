BRIEF-Guangdong Yantang Dairy sees FY 2017 H1 net profit to up 5 pct to 50 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 50 percent, or to be 51.1 million yuan to 72.9 million yuan
ISTANBUL Oct 25 Turkish carmaker Tofas will start investing an expected $520 million this year in the production of a new model in the second half of 2015, the company said on Friday.
Tofas, a joint venture between Fiat and Turkey's Koc Holding, plans to produce 580,000 units of the new design between 2015 and 2023, of which it plans to export one third, it said in a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 50 percent, or to be 51.1 million yuan to 72.9 million yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 1.1 billion won