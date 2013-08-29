ISTANBUL Aug 29 Turkish automotive sales will
come in at around 820,000 units in 2013, almost unchanged from
last year, the chief executive of automaker Tofas
said on Thursday, while the European market will see a more
marked improvement from 2015.
Tofas is sticking to its 2013 production and export targets
of 255,000 units and 160,000 units respectively, Kamil Basaran
told Reuters in an interview, but said economic conditions in
the coming months could mean they may narrowly be missed.
(Reporting by Evren Ballim and Nick Tattersall; Writing by
Humeyra Pamuk)