By Evren Ballim and Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL Aug 29 Turkish auto sales will reach
around 820,000 vehicles in 2013, almost unchanged from last
year, the chief executive of automaker Tofas said on
Thursday, while the European market will see a more marked
improvement from 2015.
Tofas, which makes light commercial vehicles for Italy's
Fiat and France's PSA Peugeot Citroen, is
sticking for now to its 2013 production and export targets of
255,000 and 160,000 vehicles respectively.
But economic conditions in Turkey in coming months could
mean those goals will be narrowly missed, CEO Kamil Basaran told
Reuters in an interview in Istanbul, citing rising interest
rates and a weakening lira.
"In September and October little by little (the rising cost
of loans) will be added into prices. Exchange rate increases
will be priced in too," he said.
"Prices for imported brands, under pressure from the euro
and dollar, will increase more and competition will become more
of an issue," he added.
Tofas - a joint venture between Fiat and Turkey's Koc
Holding - imports Fiat Group vehicles from the Fiat,
Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Jeep, Maserati and Ferrari brands.
The Turkish economy was the fastest-growing in Europe in
2011, expanding 8.5 percent, but grew only 2.2 percent last year
as domestic demand slumped. This year growth is expected to come
in at between 3 and 4 percent.
The lira has fallen 14 percent against the dollar
from a peak at the start of February and hit a
record low on Wednesday on concern about possible U.S.-led
strikes on neighbouring Syria, and after the central bank ruled
out rate hikes to defend the currency.
The weak lira has eaten into profits at Turkish firms with
high forex exposure, including national flag carrier Turkish
Airlines, the country's largest telecoms group Turk
Telekom and supermarket chain Migros.
Tofas exports light commercial vehicles to 80 countries in
Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and South America, and
will soon start selling its New Doblo van in North America,
offsetting the impact of a weak lira on domestic sales.
Last year it produced 256,428 vehicles and exported 154,069.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Holmes)