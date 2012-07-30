ISTANBUL, July 30 Turkey's tourism revenues rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to $5.58 billion, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Monday.

Revenues, which are a significant source of foreign currency for Turkey, had fallen 9.7 percent in the first quarter to $2.8 billion, according to previously released data.

In 2011 as a whole, tourism revenues were $23.02 billion, jumping from $20.8 billion in 2010. (Writing by Daren Butler)