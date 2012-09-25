ISTANBUL, Sept 25 The number of foreign visitors
to Turkey rose 9.65 percent year-on-year in August to 4.47
million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Tuesday, the
biggest rise since Sept. 2011.
It fell 0.57 percent the previous month and in the first
eight months of 2012, the total number of foreign visitors
amounted to 21.8 million people, up 0.29 percent from the same
period last year.
In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals increased 9.86 percent
to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion.
