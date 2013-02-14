ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkey has revised up its tourism revenues for last year by $5.91 billion in line with a major alteration in the way it calculates the income based on international tourism statistics methodology, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Thursday.

Revenues in 2012 amounted to $29.351 billion, compared with an initially reported $23.440 billion, and up from a revised $28.116 billion a year earlier, the data showed. The 2011 revenues were previously calculated as $23.020 billion. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)