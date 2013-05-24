BRIEF-Weichai Power to pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
* Says it will pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
ISTANBUL May 24 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 13.02 percent year-on-year in April to 2.45 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Friday.
The number rose 26 percent the previous month. In 2012 as a whole, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 31.78 million people, up 1.04 percent from 2011. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
March 30Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Welly Jamin as new general manager, effective March 29