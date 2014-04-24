BRIEF-Arab Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
ISTANBUL, April 24 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in March to 1.85 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Thursday.
Last year, the number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 9.84 percent to 34.91 million. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319