ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkey's tourism revenues rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to $4.81 billion, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Tuesday.

Tourism revenues are a valuable source of foreign currency for Turkey, which has a large current account deficit. Tourism revenues in 2013 rose 11.4 percent to $32.3 billion.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)