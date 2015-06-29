ISTANBUL, June 29 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey fell 2.46 percent year-on-year in May to 3.80 million people, data from the tourism ministry showed on Monday.

The number of visitors had fallen 8.1 percent in April. In the first five months of the year the number was down 1.21 percent. (Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)