BRIEF-Orion changes CEO to Heo In Chul
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Heo In Chul from Lee Kyung Jae
ISTANBUL, March 26 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 27.15 percent year-on-year in February to 1.27 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Tuesday.
The number rose 12.54 percent the previous month. In 2012 as a whole, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 31.78 million people, up 1.04 percent from 2011. (Writing by Daren Butler)
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Heo In Chul from Lee Kyung Jae
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED ON RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 19.6 MILLION