ISTANBUL, July 25 Visitor arrivals to Turkey
rose at the slowest pace in seven months in June when weeks of
anti-government protests shook major cities, although tourism in
the country's coastal resorts was much less severely affected.
After double-digit growth in April and May, visitor arrivals
in June rose by just 4.93 percent from a year earlier, data
showed on Thursday, the lowest rise since November. That
indicates some negative impact on Turkey's already slowing
economy, although the unrest has since eased.
Tourism revenues constitute one of the most important items
that help finance Turkey's current account deficit, its main
economic weakness. According to central bank data, tourism
revenue stood at $22.8 billion in the 12 months to the end of
May while the current account deficit was at $53.6 billion.
The government forecasts economic growth of 4 percent this
year, up from 2.2 percent last year, but less than half the rate
of growth in 2011 and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on
Wednesday that he saw risks to the country's growth outlook.
Tourism rose by nearly 18 percent in May from a year earlier
and by 13 percent in April. Slower growth in June meant Turkey
drew only 4.07 million visitors, the data from the tourism
ministry showed.
Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon against
demonstrators, some of them throwing stones, night after night
in June after a peaceful protest against plans to redevelop an
Istanbul square spiralled into an unprecedented show of defiance
against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.
Istanbul was the hardest hit with its central Taksim square,
lined by hotels, the epicentre of the unrest. Aegean and
Mediterranean coastal resorts and other popular destinations,
however, were largely unaffected by protests.
Arrivals to Antalya on the Mediterranean coast rose around 8
percent in June from a year earlier against a rise of just 2
percent for Istanbul.
Tourism this year has improved from last year when the
number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 1.04 percent to 31.78
million people.
