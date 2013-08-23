BRIEF-Crown Resorts enters equity swap for its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment
* Entered into a cash-settled equity swap in respect of its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
ISTANBUL Aug 23 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 0.48 percent year-on-year in July to 4.59 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Friday.
It was the lowest rise since November. The number of visitors rose 4.93 percent the previous month. In 2012 as a whole, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 31.78 million people, up 1.04 percent from 2011. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazilian beef exporting group Abiec has kept its 2017 export projections unchanged at 1.5 million tons despite a sharp drop in March shipments caused by a federal police probe into alleged corruption and bribes targeting food-sanitation inspectors.
SAO PAULO, March 28 Amazon.com Inc has dived into a spirited debate about graffiti in Brazil's biggest city, drawing a pointed response on Tuesday from Sao Paulo's mayor, who called the company "opportunist" and challenged it to make a public donation.