ISTANBUL Aug 23 The number of foreign visitors
arriving in Turkey grew at its slowest pace for eight months in
July, as the impact of anti-government protests and the Muslim
fasting month of Ramadan took their toll, data showed on Friday.
Foreign arrivals rose 0.48 percent year-on-year last month
to 4.59 million people, according to the Tourism Ministry
figures, the lowest rise since November. The number of visitors
rose 4.93 percent the previous month.
Tourism revenues constitute one of the most important items
that help finance Turkey's current account deficit, running at
over 7 percent of output and its main economic weakness.
Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon against
demonstrators, some of them throwing stones, night after night
in June after a peaceful protest against plans to redevelop an
Istanbul square spiralled into an unprecedented show of defiance
against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.
Istanbul was the hardest hit with its central Taksim square,
lined by hotels, the epicentre of the unrest. Aegean and
Mediterranean coastal resorts and other popular destinations,
however, were largely unaffected by protests.
Turkey is a major destination for Arab tourists but their
numbers are usually lower during Ramadan, which this year fell
largely in July.
In 2012 as a whole, the total number of foreign visitors
amounted to 31.78 million people, up 1.04 percent from 2011.