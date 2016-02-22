(Adds details)
ANKARA Feb 22 Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
unveiled a plan on Monday to support Turkey's tourism sector,
hit by tensions with Russia and domestic insecurity, including a
255 million lira ($87 mln) grant and a facility to allow tourism
firms to restructure debt.
Turkey is especially popular with German tourists, but has
seen demand fall after a suicide bomber killed 10 Germans in
Istanbul in January. Russians have meanwhile been told to stay
away by Moscow after Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the
border with Syria last October.
Tourism finances more than half of Turkey's current account
deficit, based on figures from 2014, which is seen as one of the
country's biggest economic weaknesses.
Turkey faces multiple security threats. It is part of the
U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State in neighbouring Syria
and Iraq, and has seen suicide bombings in towns including
Istanbul and Ankara over the past year blamed on the group.
It is also fighting a renewed conflict with the outlawed
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a Kurdish militant group pushing
for autonomy in the southeast, and has been shelling Syrian
Kurdish militia fighters across the border.
A group linked to the PKK claimed responsibility on Friday
for a car bomb attack in Ankara last week which killed 28
people, most of them soldiers.
Davutoglu said he expected Russia tourists, who favour
southern beach towns such as Alanya and Antalya, to keep coming
to Turkey, despite their government's stance.
Tourism revenues in Turkey dropped 14.3 percent in the final
quarter of last year. Full-year tourism revenues fell 8.3
percent, according to the Turkish Statistics Institute.
TUI, the world's largest tour operator, this month
reported a 40 percent drop in summer bookings to Turkey due to
safety concerns.
Eight cruise companies - MSC, Costa, Thomson, Aida, Crystal,
Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas
Cruises - have cancelled cruises to Turkey because of security
concerns, according to the Chamber of Commerce of Izmir, a
coastal district.
