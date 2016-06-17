ANKARA, June 17 Turkish Development Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday that tourism revenues for 2016 would be below $30 billion, with the number of foreign visitors at around 30-33 million people against a target of 37 million.

A series of bomb attacks and the worsening relations with Moscow after Ankara shot down a Russian warplane over Syria last year pushed average hotel occupancy rates down nearly 70 percent nationally, a big hit for an economy that relies on tourism to help fund its large current account deficit. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan)