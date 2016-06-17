ANKARA, June 17 Turkish Development Minister
Lutfi Elvan said on Friday that tourism revenues for 2016 would
be below $30 billion, with the number of foreign visitors at
around 30-33 million people against a target of 37 million.
A series of bomb attacks and the worsening relations with
Moscow after Ankara shot down a Russian warplane over Syria last
year pushed average hotel occupancy rates down nearly 70 percent
nationally, a big hit for an economy that relies on tourism to
help fund its large current account deficit.
