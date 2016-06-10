ISTANBUL, June 10 Turkey has increased a subsidy
it pays to the operators of charter flights bringing foreign
tourists into the country in an attempt to bolster visitor
numbers which have fallen sharply due to a series of bomb
attacks and tensions with Russia.
Tourist arrivals saw the biggest drop in 17 years in April,
while average hotel occupancy rates are down nearly 70 percent
nationally, according to industry data, a hard hit for an
economy reliant on tourism to fund its current account deficit.
The government is offering a 30 percent increase on the
$6,000 subsidy for charter flights carrying at least 150
passengers between June 1-Aug. 31, the height of the summer
season, according to an announcement in the Official Gazette.
Turkey's southern beaches are normally packed with tourists
from Germany, Britain, other parts of Europe and Russia during
the summer months. But Russians have been told to stay away by
Moscow after Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the border with
Syria last year, while security fears are deterring Europeans.
On Tuesday a car bomb ripped through a police bus in central
Istanbul during morning rush hour, killing 11 people and
wounding 36 near the main tourist district, the fourth major
bombing in Turkey's biggest city this year. The attack was
claimed by Kurdish militants.
Some economists have forecast that tourism revenue will drop
by a quarter this year, costing around $8 billion, the
equivalent of 1 percent of GDP.
(Reporting by Mehmet Dinar; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)