NEW DELHI, June 11 ExxonMobil is in
talks with TPAO to buy a stake in a block in the Black Sea, the
acting head of the Turkish state-owned energy company told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"ExxonMobil wants to be in the Black Sea with us, in deep
offshore," TPAO's acting president and chief executive, Besim
Sisman, said on the sidelines of a conference here.
"It's on the Ukraine and Romania side," he added, without
giving further details.
Turkey has stepped up exploration efforts in the Black Sea
and Mediterranean in cooperation with foreign companies as it
tries to reduce its import dependence. In its exploration work
in the Black Sea, Turkey has yet to find any oil.
Sisman said TPAO would not bid for blocks in Algeria and
added that in Iraq, "we have four projects and that is enough
for us".
He said TPAO would join the latest bidding round for blocks
offshore in Lebanon with Royal Dutch Shell, which it
already partners with in the Mediterranean and in shale
exploration.