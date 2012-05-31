* April trade deficit fall points to narrowing C/A gap

* Gold exports jump, imports decline

* Current account deficit expected to improve gradually

* 4 pct growth target still attainable-minister says (Adds c.bank, minister, quotes, market reaction)

ISTANBUL, May 31 Turkey posted a lower-than-expected trade deficit in April, mainly on the back of a strong increase in gold exports and a sharp decline in imports, data showed on Thursday, pointing to a further improvement in the country's huge current account gap.

Turkey's trade deficit narrowed to $6.6 billion in April from $9.08 billion a year earlier, below a forecast deficit of $7.3 billion in a Reuters poll, the Turkish Statistics Institute said.

Exports rose 7 percent to $12.68 billion and imports fell 8 percent to $19.27 billion in April.

"The lower-than-expected deficit was mainly on the back of strong export figures driven by gold exports," wrote analysts at TEB.

Total gold exports rose to $1.27 billion and 23.9 tonnes, from $75.4 million and 1.65 ton last year. Some 95 percent of the total gold exports went to Iran in April.

"April's foreign trade data does not change Turkey's high external deficit story, but shows that households started to resort to their gold savings, as they generally do during times of stress," the TEB analysts added.

Analysts said Iran was choosing Turkey for gold imports due to Western sanctions.

The lira firmed as far as to 1.8460 versus the dollar from 1.8498 after the central bank liquidity tightening and the trade data, while local stocks rose more than 1 percent. Bonds remained flat.

Turkey's Central Bank has been applying an unorthodox policy mix since late 2010 based on a low policy rate to deter short-term capital inflows, daily liquidity management and an interest rate corridor, the gap between its overnight borrowing and lending rates. The policy is aimed at tackling inflation and a large current account deficit.

"Reflecting the continuing weakness of domestic demand, the year-on-year contraction in consumption and capital goods imports accelerated in April," wrote Inan Demir, chief economist at Finansbank.

The central bank has started to tighten liquidity since late December by what it calls "exceptional days" policy which mainly consists of rising banks' funding costs in expensive intraday repo auctions. The policy was targeting to reduce the pace of loan growth to control domestic demand.

The trade deficit in the first four months of 2012 amounted to $26.95 billion, 20.1 percent down from a deficit of $33.7 billion last year.

"It is clear that the normalization in economic activity in April persisted. We still think the current account deficit to GDP (gross domestic product) ratio in Turkey will improve ... towards 8 percent by the end of this year," wrote Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners.

As the Turkish economy depends on energy imports, a high economic growth tends to result in a high current account deficit. The Turkish economy surged 8.5 percent in 2011, the fastest growing in Europe, posting a record current account deficit of 10 percent of its GDP.

However, due to the economic turmoil in European countries, Turkey's main trade partners, and tight monetary policy by the central bank, downside risks weigh on Turkish growth.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) forecast a growth of 3.3 percent for Turkey in 2012 and the IMF estimates a growth of 2 percent.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who also oversees the economy, said on Thursday that Turkey's GDP growth target of 4 percent looked an attainable goal based on the current outlook, adding that Turkey had left behind the worst period of its current account deficit.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)