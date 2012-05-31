* April trade deficit fall points to narrowing C/A gap
ISTANBUL, May 31 Turkey posted a
lower-than-expected trade deficit in April, mainly on the back
of a strong increase in gold exports and a sharp decline in
imports, data showed on Thursday, pointing to a further
improvement in the country's huge current account gap.
Turkey's trade deficit narrowed to $6.6 billion in April
from $9.08 billion a year earlier, below a forecast deficit of
$7.3 billion in a Reuters poll, the Turkish Statistics Institute
said.
Exports rose 7 percent to $12.68 billion and imports fell 8
percent to $19.27 billion in April.
"The lower-than-expected deficit was mainly on the back of
strong export figures driven by gold exports," wrote analysts at
TEB.
Total gold exports rose to $1.27 billion and 23.9 tonnes,
from $75.4 million and 1.65 ton last year. Some 95 percent of
the total gold exports went to Iran in April.
"April's foreign trade data does not change Turkey's high
external deficit story, but shows that households started to
resort to their gold savings, as they generally do during times
of stress," the TEB analysts added.
Analysts said Iran was choosing Turkey for gold imports due
to Western sanctions.
The lira firmed as far as to 1.8460 versus the dollar
from 1.8498 after the central bank liquidity
tightening and the trade data, while local stocks rose
more than 1 percent. Bonds remained flat.
Turkey's Central Bank has been applying an unorthodox policy
mix since late 2010 based on a low policy rate to deter
short-term capital inflows, daily liquidity management and an
interest rate corridor, the gap between its overnight borrowing
and lending rates. The policy is aimed at tackling inflation and
a large current account deficit.
"Reflecting the continuing weakness of domestic demand, the
year-on-year contraction in consumption and capital goods
imports accelerated in April," wrote Inan Demir, chief economist
at Finansbank.
The central bank has started to tighten liquidity since late
December by what it calls "exceptional days" policy which mainly
consists of rising banks' funding costs in expensive intraday
repo auctions. The policy was targeting to reduce the pace of
loan growth to control domestic demand.
The trade deficit in the first four months of 2012 amounted
to $26.95 billion, 20.1 percent down from a deficit of $33.7
billion last year.
"It is clear that the normalization in economic activity in
April persisted. We still think the current account deficit to
GDP (gross domestic product) ratio in Turkey will improve ...
towards 8 percent by the end of this year," wrote Ozgur Altug,
chief economist at BGC Partners.
As the Turkish economy depends on energy imports, a high
economic growth tends to result in a high current account
deficit. The Turkish economy surged 8.5 percent in 2011, the
fastest growing in Europe, posting a record current account
deficit of 10 percent of its GDP.
However, due to the economic turmoil in European countries,
Turkey's main trade partners, and tight monetary policy by the
central bank, downside risks weigh on Turkish growth.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) forecast a growth of 3.3 percent for Turkey in 2012 and
the IMF estimates a growth of 2 percent.
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who also oversees
the economy, said on Thursday that Turkey's GDP growth target of
4 percent looked an attainable goal based on the current
outlook, adding that Turkey had left behind the worst period of
its current account deficit.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing
by Alessandra Rizzo)